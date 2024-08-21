Better in Bavaria: Shopping tips with Public Affairs Specialist Susanne Bartsch

In this episode, Public Affairs Specialist Susanne Bartsch shares some tips and tricks about shopping in Germany. She talks about some interesting differences between German and American shopping experiences.



- Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer

- Produced by Kayla Overton, Natalie Simmel, and Ella Händel