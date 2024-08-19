Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Better in Bavaria: Talking Transatlantic Partnerships with Consul General Timothy Liston (Part 1 of 2)

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    05.09.2024

    Audio by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Our first remote! In this episode we head to Munich to visit the U.S. Consulate to meet with Consul General Timothy Liston. We talk about transatlantic partnerships and his appreciation for Soldiers being diplomats on the ground here in Germany. Stay tuned to the end where Consul General Liston talks about surfing in Munich! Yes, surfing in Munich!

    - Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer- Produced by Kayla Overton, Natalie Simmel, and Ella Händel

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 08:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, Better in Bavaria: Talking Transatlantic Partnerships with Consul General Timothy Liston (Part 1 of 2), by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    stronger together
    usagbavaria
    target_news_europe

