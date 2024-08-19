Better in Bavaria: Talking Transatlantic Partnerships with Consul General Timothy Liston (Part 1 of 2)

Our first remote! In this episode we head to Munich to visit the U.S. Consulate to meet with Consul General Timothy Liston. We talk about transatlantic partnerships and his appreciation for Soldiers being diplomats on the ground here in Germany. Stay tuned to the end where Consul General Liston talks about surfing in Munich! Yes, surfing in Munich!
- Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer- Produced by Kayla Overton, Natalie Simmel, and Ella Händel
