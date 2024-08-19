Better in Bavaria: "Everything is going to be okay; the Army is coming!" - CSM Acevedo's Grandfather

The United States Army Garrison Bavaria's Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes Acevedo, recounts growing up in Puerto Rico, his family's first experiences with the Army after a massive flood, and his challenge to all our listeners: take the time to meet someone new today.