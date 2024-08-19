Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Better in Bavaria: Human Resources chat with Robert Reed

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    02.06.2024

    Audio by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    Former U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria director of Human Resources Robert Reed talks about applying for jobs, provides important information on the hiring process and the importance of volunteering and the benefits of ICE comments.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2024
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 07:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Better in Bavaria: Human Resources chat with Robert Reed, by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

