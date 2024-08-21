In this episode Franz Zeilmann shares his top 10 things to know about dining in Germany.
- Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer
- Produced by Kayla Overton and Natalie Simmel
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 07:35
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82113
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110519683.mp3
|Length:
|00:14:01
|Album
|Better in Bavaria
|Track #
|1
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Better in Bavaria: Top 10 things to know about dining in Germany, by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.