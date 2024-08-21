Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Better in Bavaria: Top 10 things to know about dining in Germany

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    04.21.2023

    Audio by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    In this episode Franz Zeilmann shares his top 10 things to know about dining in Germany.

    - Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer
    - Produced by Kayla Overton and Natalie Simmel

    Date Taken: 04.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 07:35
