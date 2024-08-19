Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Better in Bavaria: From G.I. Joe to Garrison Commander

    Better in Bavaria: From G.I. Joe to Garrison Commander

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.02.2023

    Audio by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's Better in Bavaria podcast. In this episode Col. Kevin Poole talks about why he became a Soldier and being a garrison commander.

    - Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer
    - Produced by Kayla Overton, Natalie Simmel, and Milena Felkl

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.21.2024 07:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 82114
    Filename: 2408/DOD_110519710.mp3
    Length: 00:35:39
    Album Better in Bavaria
    Track # 2
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcast
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Better in Bavaria: From G.I. Joe to Garrison Commander, by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    stronger together
    usagbavaria
    target_news_europe

