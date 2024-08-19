U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria's Better in Bavaria podcast. In this episode Col. Kevin Poole talks about why he became a Soldier and being a garrison commander.
- Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer
- Produced by Kayla Overton, Natalie Simmel, and Milena Felkl
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2024 07:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|82114
|Filename:
|2408/DOD_110519710.mp3
|Length:
|00:35:39
|Album
|Better in Bavaria
|Track #
|2
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Better in Bavaria: From G.I. Joe to Garrison Commander, by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.