Better in Bavaria: Talking Transatlantic Partnerships with Consul General Timothy Liston (Part 2 of 2)

Part two of our first remote podcast! In this episode head to Munich to visit the U.S. Consulate where we meet with Consul General Timothy Liston. We talk about transatlantic partnerships, “Cheesesteak Diplomacy,” telling America’s story abroad, and even Bruce Springsteen!
- Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer - Produced by Kayla Overton, Natalie Simmel, and Ella Händel
