Better in Bavaria: Talking Transatlantic Partnerships with Consul General Timothy Liston (Part 2 of 2)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/82120" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Part two of our first remote podcast! In this episode head to Munich to visit the U.S. Consulate where we meet with Consul General Timothy Liston. We talk about transatlantic partnerships, “Cheesesteak Diplomacy,” telling America’s story abroad, and even Bruce Springsteen!



- Hosted by Linda A. Read and Andreas Kreuzer - Produced by Kayla Overton, Natalie Simmel, and Ella Händel