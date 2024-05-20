Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-6 – Eric A. Heinze – “International Law, Self-Defense, and the Israel-Hamas Conflict”

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    This podcast examines the international law of self-defense as it applies to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict to determine whether the October 2023 attacks by Hamas against Israel can be interpreted under Article 51 of the UN Charter as an “armed attack” that gives Israel the right to use military force in self-defense against non-state actors. It situates the conflict within ongoing legal and political debates, shows how this conflict fits into a changing global reality where the most dangerous security threats do not exclusively emanate from other states and concludes that Israel’s resort to force in the current conflict appears to have a sound basis in international law.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/7/.

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: self-defense, international law, non-state actors, Israel, Hamas

    Download the transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/May/23/2003471525/-1/-1/0/DP-5-6-HEINZE%20TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.23.2024 09:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80657
    Filename: 2405/DOD_110330416.mp3
    Length: 00:07:44
    Artist Eric A. Heinze
    Conductor Stephanie Crider
    Album Decisive Point Podcast – Season 5
    Track # 6
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-6 – Eric A. Heinze – “International Law, Self-Defense, and the Israel-Hamas Conflict”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    self-defense
    Israel
    international law
    Hamas
    non-state actors

