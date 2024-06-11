Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-8 – Christina Lai – “US-Taiwan Relations and the Future of the Liberal Order”

Strengthening ties with Taiwan is the best chance the United States has to preserve the liberal international order in Asia and improve its security relative to China. This study offers a normative perspective on how Taiwan can contribute to US-led international institutions and the Asian regional order and reduce conflict risk. It concludes with recommendations for the United States and its partners to integrate Taiwan into multilateral institutions in Asia.



Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/6/



Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.



Keywords: US foreign policy, China, Taiwan, Indo-Pacific, rules-based order



Download the podcast transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jun/13/2003484847/-1/-1/0/DP-5-8-LAI-TRANSCRIPT.PDF