Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-8 – Christina Lai – “US-Taiwan Relations and the Future of the Liberal Order”

    Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-8 – Christina Lai – “US-Taiwan Relations and the Future of the Liberal Order”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2024

    Audio by Kristen Taylor 

    U.S. Army War College Public Affairs

    Strengthening ties with Taiwan is the best chance the United States has to preserve the liberal international order in Asia and improve its security relative to China. This study offers a normative perspective on how Taiwan can contribute to US-led international institutions and the Asian regional order and reduce conflict risk. It concludes with recommendations for the United States and its partners to integrate Taiwan into multilateral institutions in Asia.

    Read the article here: https://press.armywarcollege.edu/parameters/vol54/iss1/6/

    Email usarmy.carlisle.awc.mbx.parameters@army.mil to give feedback on this podcast or the genesis article.

    Keywords: US foreign policy, China, Taiwan, Indo-Pacific, rules-based order

    Download the podcast transcript: https://media.defense.gov/2024/Jun/13/2003484847/-1/-1/0/DP-5-8-LAI-TRANSCRIPT.PDF

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2024
    Date Posted: 06.13.2024 11:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 80959
    Filename: 2406/DOD_110380524.mp3
    Length: 00:16:54
    Artist Christina Lai
    Album Decisive Point Podcast – Season 5
    Track # 8
    Year 2024
    Genre Podcast
    Location: CARLISLE BARRACKS, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decisive Point Podcast – Ep 5-8 – Christina Lai – “US-Taiwan Relations and the Future of the Liberal Order”, by Kristen Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    China
    Taiwan
    Indo-Pacific
    US foreign policy
    rules-based order

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT