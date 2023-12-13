In Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester's final HawgCast, he speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Nate Parks, a long-time friend and the inspiration for HawgCast. The two reminisce and look to the future and discuss what it means to be a good leader and to leave a lasting legacy at a wing.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2023 14:32
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|77908
|Filename:
|2312/DOD_110047258.mp3
|Length:
|01:02:37
|Artist
|442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|HawgCast
|Track #
|7.
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcasts
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AFB, MO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HawgCast Ep 7.5 - Exit Interview, by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT