HawgCast Ep 7.5 - Exit Interview

In Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester's final HawgCast, he speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Nate Parks, a long-time friend and the inspiration for HawgCast. The two reminisce and look to the future and discuss what it means to be a good leader and to leave a lasting legacy at a wing.