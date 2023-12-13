Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HawgCast Ep 7.5 - Exit Interview

    WHITEMAN AFB, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.05.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester's final HawgCast, he speaks with Chief Master Sgt. Nate Parks, a long-time friend and the inspiration for HawgCast. The two reminisce and look to the future and discuss what it means to be a good leader and to leave a lasting legacy at a wing.

    Date Taken: 11.05.2023
    Date Posted: 12.14.2023 14:32
    Category: Newscasts
    Podcast
    442FW
    KC Hawgs
    HawgCast
    Nasty Time

