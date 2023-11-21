HawgCast Ep07 - Torch in the Place

In Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester's penultimate HawgCast, he speaks with Brig. Gen. Regina "Torch" Sabric, the 10th Air Force Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bluto, the 10 AF command chief, about their careers. Then, our two guests answer a few questions submitted by wing members.
