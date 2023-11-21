Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HawgCast Ep07 - Torch in the Place

    HawgCast Ep07 - Torch in the Place

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester's penultimate HawgCast, he speaks with Brig. Gen. Regina "Torch" Sabric, the 10th Air Force Commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Bluto, the 10 AF command chief, about their careers. Then, our two guests answer a few questions submitted by wing members.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2023
    Date Posted: 12.01.2023 15:11
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 77688
    Filename: 2311/DOD_110022011.mp3
    Length: 01:17:10
    Artist 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
    Album HawgCast
    Track # 7
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
    Web Views: 19
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Podcast
    AFRC
    442FW
    10AF
    KC Hawgs
    HawgCast

