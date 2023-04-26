Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HawgCast Ep3.5 - NFL draft day bonus episode

    HawgCast Ep3.5 - NFL draft day bonus episode

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this bonus episode of HawgCast, Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester, Maj. Shelley Ecklebe, and Master Sgt. Bob Jennings talk to Tech. Sgt. Ricardo Miranda-Navarro, a utilities technician with the 442d Civil Engineer Squadron about how he got chosen to announce an NFL draft pick live on stage at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., April 29, 2023

    TAGS

    NFL Draft
    442 FW
    442d Fighter Wing
    KC Hawgs

