HawgCast Ep3.5 - NFL draft day bonus episode

In this bonus episode of HawgCast, Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester, Maj. Shelley Ecklebe, and Master Sgt. Bob Jennings talk to Tech. Sgt. Ricardo Miranda-Navarro, a utilities technician with the 442d Civil Engineer Squadron about how he got chosen to announce an NFL draft pick live on stage at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., April 29, 2023