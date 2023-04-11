HawgCast Ep3 - Not real smart, but trainable

In this episode, Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester and Maj. Shelley Ecklebe are joined by Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas, who talks about some of the things that happened over the UTA, including a couple of retirements and some advanced pilot training. This episode's guest is Senior Airman Etchi Manga Bessong, a dental assistant with the 442d Medical Squadron, who was born and raised in Cameroon. Airman Manga Bessong talks about the path he took to get to the U.S., and what led him to join the Air Force Reserve.
