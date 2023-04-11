Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HawgCast Ep3 - Not real smart, but trainable

    HawgCast Ep3 - Not real smart, but trainable

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode, Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester and Maj. Shelley Ecklebe are joined by Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas, who talks about some of the things that happened over the UTA, including a couple of retirements and some advanced pilot training. This episode's guest is Senior Airman Etchi Manga Bessong, a dental assistant with the 442d Medical Squadron, who was born and raised in Cameroon. Airman Manga Bessong talks about the path he took to get to the U.S., and what led him to join the Air Force Reserve.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.04.2023
    Date Posted: 04.19.2023 12:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 73719
    Filename: 2304/DOD_109584255.mp3
    Length: 00:43:24
    Artist 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
    Composer Robert Jennings
    Conductor Robert Jennings
    Album HawgCast
    Track # 3
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HawgCast Ep3 - Not real smart, but trainable, by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    HawgCast - Ep. 1 - Pilot - It's not a competition, but

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Immigrant
    Air Force Reserve
    AFRC
    442 FW
    442d Fighter Wing
    ReadyAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT