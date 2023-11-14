HawgCast Ep06 - PERU-ving grounds

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/77378" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

In this episode of HawgCast, the official podcast of the 442d Fighter Wing, Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester talks with Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas, Lt. Col. Keith Yersak, Chief Master Sgt. Sal Urbano, and Master Sgt. Bob Jennings about their July 2023 trip to Peru for Exercise Patriot Fury, which represented not only the first A-10 operations south of the equator, but also the first Air Force Reserve Command sourced and led air expeditionary wing, which Leonas commanded.