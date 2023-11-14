Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HawgCast Ep06 - PERU-ving grounds

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.13.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    In this episode of HawgCast, the official podcast of the 442d Fighter Wing, Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester talks with Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas, Lt. Col. Keith Yersak, Chief Master Sgt. Sal Urbano, and Master Sgt. Bob Jennings about their July 2023 trip to Peru for Exercise Patriot Fury, which represented not only the first A-10 operations south of the equator, but also the first Air Force Reserve Command sourced and led air expeditionary wing, which Leonas commanded.

    This work, HawgCast Ep06 - PERU-ving grounds, by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A-10
    AFRC
    442 FW
    Patriot Fury
    RS23

