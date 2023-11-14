HawgCast Ep06 - PERU-ving grounds

In this episode of HawgCast, the official podcast of the 442d Fighter Wing, Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester talks with Col. Mike "Rio" Leonas, Lt. Col. Keith Yersak, Chief Master Sgt. Sal Urbano, and Master Sgt. Bob Jennings about their July 2023 trip to Peru for Exercise Patriot Fury, which represented not only the first A-10 operations south of the equator, but also the first Air Force Reserve Command sourced and led air expeditionary wing, which Leonas commanded.
