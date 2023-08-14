Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HawgCast Ep05 - Seeing Stars

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2023

    Audio by Master Sgt. Robert Jennings 

    442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    We give this episode five stars! And not only because Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester is joined by two retired major generals. In this episode, Brig. Gen. Nester talks about some of the great things we did in Peru last month, and interviews three legendary former leaders from the 442d Fighter Wing.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 15:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 76074
    Filename: 2308/DOD_109847163.mp3
    Length: 00:43:22
    Artist 442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
    Album HawgCast
    Year 2023
    Genre Podcasts
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HawgCast Ep05 - Seeing Stars, by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    podcast
    AFRC
    10th Air Force
    442FW
    KC Hawgs
    HawgCast

