We give this episode five stars! And not only because Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester is joined by two retired major generals. In this episode, Brig. Gen. Nester talks about some of the great things we did in Peru last month, and interviews three legendary former leaders from the 442d Fighter Wing.
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 15:34
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|76074
|Filename:
|2308/DOD_109847163.mp3
|Length:
|00:43:22
|Artist
|442d Fighter Wing Public Affairs
|Album
|HawgCast
|Year
|2023
|Genre
|Podcasts
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HawgCast Ep05 - Seeing Stars, by MSgt Robert Jennings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT