HawgCast Ep05 - Seeing Stars

We give this episode five stars! And not only because Brig. Gen. Steve "Nasty" Nester is joined by two retired major generals. In this episode, Brig. Gen. Nester talks about some of the great things we did in Peru last month, and interviews three legendary former leaders from the 442d Fighter Wing.