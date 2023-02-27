HawgCast - Ep. 1 - Pilot - It's not a competition, but

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/audio/embed/72631" frameborder="0" allowtransparency></iframe></div> show more

Disclaimer: This episode contains descriptions of combat and casualties, mild language, references to suicide and PTSD that some listeners may find disturbing. The views and opinions expressed in HawgCast should not be construed to represent the views of the Air Force Reserve or the Department of Defense.



In the inaugural episode of the 442d Fighter Wing's podcast, HawgCast, Brig. Gen. Steve Nester, the wing commander, gives an update on the future of the wing and projected divestment of the A-10. He also speaks with Lt. Cols. John "Karl" Marks and Tony "Crack" Roe, the two highest-time A-10 pilots currently serving. Marks and Roe tell the stories of the four Distinguished Flying Crosses they have between the two of them.



Additional host: Maj. Shelley Ecklebe

Sound editing: Master Sgt. Bob Jennings