HawgCast - Ep. 1 - Pilot - It's not a competition, but

Disclaimer: This episode contains descriptions of combat and casualties, mild language, references to suicide and PTSD that some listeners may find disturbing. The views and opinions expressed in HawgCast should not be construed to represent the views of the Air Force Reserve or the Department of Defense.
In the inaugural episode of the 442d Fighter Wing's podcast, HawgCast, Brig. Gen. Steve Nester, the wing commander, gives an update on the future of the wing and projected divestment of the A-10. He also speaks with Lt. Cols. John "Karl" Marks and Tony "Crack" Roe, the two highest-time A-10 pilots currently serving. Marks and Roe tell the stories of the four Distinguished Flying Crosses they have between the two of them.
Additional host: Maj. Shelley Ecklebe
Sound editing: Master Sgt. Bob Jennings
