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    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS

    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt | U.S. Air Force Col. David Madson, left, commandant of the U.S. Air Force Weapons...... read more read more

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2026

    Story by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, Nev. – There is a symmetry in mentorship when an instructor can step back and watch their former student take the lead. For the 16th Weapons Squadron (WPS), that moment arrived during a change of command ceremony that is as much about enduring brotherhood as it is about military tradition.

    U.S. Air Force to Lt. Col. Conor Rook assumed command of the 16th WPS from Lt. Col. Anthony Norman during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, June 24. As the first Air National Guard officer to command the 16th WPS, Rook’s leadership highlights the strength and reality of total force integration, enhancing operational effectiveness and resource optimization. This integrated environment drives total force readiness, enabling Airmen to maintain tactical excellence that transcends component lines, preparing active duty, reserve, and National Guard forces to meet the complex demands of missions, while maintaining the strengths of each component.

    “There’s a lot of bandwidth in the Guard to help out active duty in a number of roles,” Rook said.

    When Norman passed the 16th WPS guidon to Rook, he didn’t just transfer command; he handed the keys to a weapons officer he personally trained, mentored and served alongside.

    “Blitz and I go way back,” Rook said. “Having him patch me and then taking the guidon from him was extremely important to me.”

    In 2018, Norman served as Rook’s instructor in the U.S. Air Force Weapons School curriculum before Rook earned his Weapons School patch. Rook later served as the squadron’s director of operations during Norman’s first year in command, before serving with Pacific Air Force and A5 as a Guardsman with the 121st Fighter Squadron of the 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

    “[The 121st FS] has been amazing in enabling me to come back to the Weapons School as a commander,” Rook said. “I’m very grateful for them.”

    Now, Norman has the privilege of handing the squadron guidon to his former student. The unique change of command represents a years-long mentorship coming full circle.

    With the passing of the guidon, the 16th WPS not only welcomes a new commander, but celebrates the enduring legacy of tactical excellence, total force integration, and elite leadership forged at the Weapons School.

    “This squadron has, for years, put out top tier war fighters,” Rook said. “I’m excited to continue their tradition.”

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2026
    Date Posted: 06.30.2026 11:28
    Story ID: 569025
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 25
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS, by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS
    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS
    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS
    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS
    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS

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    change-of-command
    ang
    air-combat-command
    nellis-afb
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