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    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS [Image 3 of 5]

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    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Norman, right, outgoing 16th Weapons Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. David Madson, commandant of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, in front of Maj. Kyle Rasmussen, center, 16th WPS chief of standardization, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 24, 2026. Norman was an instructor to the incoming commander, Lt. Col Conor Rook, at the Weapons School, earning the unique privilege of passing command to his former student. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2026
    Date Posted: 06.29.2026 12:25
    Photo ID: 9780411
    VIRIN: 260624-F-ST683-1147
    Resolution: 5438x3625
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS
    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS
    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS
    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS
    Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS

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    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Nellis AFB
    ANG
    Change of Command
    16WPS

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