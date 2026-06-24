Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Norman, right, outgoing 16th Weapons Squadron commander, passes the guidon to Col. David Madson, commandant of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, in front of Maj. Kyle Rasmussen, center, 16th WPS chief of standardization, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 24, 2026. Norman was an instructor to the incoming commander, Lt. Col Conor Rook, at the Weapons School, earning the unique privilege of passing command to his former student. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)