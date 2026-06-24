U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Norman, outgoing 16th Weapons Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 24, 2026. The 16th Weapons Squadron conducts graduate-level instruction to develop advanced combat tactics and integration across F-16 Fighting Falcon platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 12:25
|Photo ID:
|9780410
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-ST683-1096
|Resolution:
|7257x4838
|Size:
|5.43 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.