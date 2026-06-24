Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Norman, outgoing 16th Weapons Squadron commander, delivers remarks during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 24, 2026. The 16th Weapons Squadron conducts graduate-level instruction to develop advanced combat tactics and integration across F-16 Fighting Falcon platforms. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)