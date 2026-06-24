U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Norman, right, outgoing 16th Weapons Squadron commander, is presented the Meritorious Service award by Col. David Madson, commandant of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 24, 2026. A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership authority from one officer to another, ensuring continuity and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)
|Date Taken:
|06.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2026 12:25
|Photo ID:
|9780409
|VIRIN:
|260624-F-ST683-1082
|Resolution:
|5528x3685
|Size:
|4.22 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jennifer Nesbitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.