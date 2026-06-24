Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Anthony Norman, right, outgoing 16th Weapons Squadron commander, is presented the Meritorious Service award by Col. David Madson, commandant of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 24, 2026. A change of command ceremony symbolizes the transfer of leadership authority from one officer to another, ensuring continuity and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)