Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col Conor Rook, 16th Weapons Squadron commander, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 24, 2026. Rook is the first Air National Guard officer to command the 16th WPS, highlighting the strength and reality of total force integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)