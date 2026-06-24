Total Force Milestone: ANG leader takes command of 16 WPS

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U.S. Air Force Col. David Madson, left, commandant of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School, passes the guidon to Lt. Col Conor Rook, right, incoming 16th Weapons Squadron commander, in front of Maj. Kyle Rasmussen, 16th WPS chief of standardization, center, during a change of command ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, June 24, 2026. Rook is the first Air National Guard officer to command the 16th WPS, highlighting the strength and reality of total force integration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jennifer Nesbitt)