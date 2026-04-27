Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel | Leadership from Sheppard Air Force Base and community members listen to remarks during the ribbon‑cutting ceremony for the Midwestern State University Military Education Center in Wichita Falls, Texas, April 29, 2026. The event highlighted the long‑standing partnership between MSU and Sheppard AFB and marked a major step in expanding educational access for military‑affiliated students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel | Leadership from Sheppard Air Force Base and community members listen to remarks during...... read more read more

SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, Texas — Sheppard Air Force Base and Midwestern State University marked a major milestone in their longstanding partnership on April 29, 2026, with a ribbon‑cutting ceremony for the new MSU Military Education Center, a centralized academic hub designed to expand educational access and strengthen support for military‑affiliated students and families across the region.

The center, located on the MSU Texas campus in Wichita Falls, will consolidate academic advising, enrollment services, financial aid support, and other essential functions into a single location. The MEC aims to reduce the administrative and logistical hurdles that often make higher education difficult for service members balancing demanding schedules and family responsibilities.

The MEC was developed to address a familiar challenge for Airmen, limited time and scattered resources. Stephen Schutte, director of the Military Education Center, said the goal was to streamline the process and ensure students receive coordinated support.

“We’re looking at centralizing resources so students don’t have to go from one department to another hoping they find the right person,” Schutte said. “If someone takes the time to come from Sheppard or anywhere in the community, we want their questions answered efficiently and intentionally.”

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, noted that the MEC will play a key role in supporting the personnel and families from Sheppard each year and strengthening long‑term readiness.

“What this Military Education Center will provide is a single hub for more than 2,000 military‑affiliated students who want to take advantage of the MSU environment, and that contribution means a great deal not just to Sheppard or Wichita Falls, but to our nation,” Filcek said. “We are deeply grateful for the support MSU and the Texas Tech University System continue to provide to our Airmen and families.”

The MEC reflects a shared commitment to supporting the whole Airman and family, a priority that directly influences readiness, retention, and long‑term career growth. The center also strengthens international partnerships by expanding educational opportunities for allied students and families connected to the Euro‑NATO Joint Jet Pilot Training program.

U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Shulman, 80th Flying Training Wing commander, emphasized the strategic importance of the partnership and the opportunities it creates for both U.S. and allied service members.

“Wichita Falls has strategic impact,” Shulman said. “You’re providing education and opportunity for our Airmen and families to think critically; you took action not because we asked you to, but because you wanted to, and we’re grateful.”

Bringing the MEC to life required extensive collaboration across the region, including support from Sheppard leadership, the City of Wichita Falls, the Sheppard Military Affairs Committee, state representatives and local donors. The project builds on MSU’s decades of support to Sheppard missions, including ENJJPT.

The ribbon‑cutting ceremony marked the beginning of a new chapter for both institutions, underscoring the importance of accessible education, strong community ties, and family‑focused support in shaping the future force.