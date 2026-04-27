Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From right, U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rey Schultz, 82nd TRW command chief, speak with a community partner during the ribbon‑cutting ceremony for the Midwestern State University Military Education Center in Wichita Falls, Texas, April 29, 2026. The event highlighted the strong partnership between Sheppard Air Force Base, MSU, and the local community in supporting Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)