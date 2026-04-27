Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony

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U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffrey Shulman, 80th Flying Training Wing commander, delivers remarks during the ribbon‑cutting ceremony for the Midwestern State University Military Education Center in Wichita Falls, Texas, April 29, 2026. Shulman emphasized the center’s role in strengthening international partnerships, supporting Airmen and families, and shaping the future force through expanded educational opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)