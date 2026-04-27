Leadership from Sheppard Air Force Base and community members listen to remarks during the ribbon‑cutting ceremony for the Midwestern State University Military Education Center in Wichita Falls, Texas, April 29, 2026. The event highlighted the long‑standing partnership between MSU and Sheppard AFB and marked a major step in expanding educational access for military‑affiliated students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9649112
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-GJ229-1024
|Resolution:
|5816x3877
|Size:
|6.23 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony
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