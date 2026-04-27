(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    Leadership from Sheppard Air Force Base and community members listen to remarks during the ribbon‑cutting ceremony for the Midwestern State University Military Education Center in Wichita Falls, Texas, April 29, 2026. The event highlighted the long‑standing partnership between MSU and Sheppard AFB and marked a major step in expanding educational access for military‑affiliated students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 18:05
    Photo ID: 9649112
    VIRIN: 260429-F-GJ229-1024
    Resolution: 5816x3877
    Size: 6.23 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony
    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony
    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony
    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony
    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    MEC
    80th FTW
    82nd TRW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery