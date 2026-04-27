Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony

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Leadership from Sheppard Air Force Base and community members listen to remarks during the ribbon‑cutting ceremony for the Midwestern State University Military Education Center in Wichita Falls, Texas, April 29, 2026. The event highlighted the long‑standing partnership between MSU and Sheppard AFB and marked a major step in expanding educational access for military‑affiliated students. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)