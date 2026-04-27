From front, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rey Schultz, 82nd Training Wing command chief, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd TRW commander, tour the new Midwestern State University Military Education Center following the ribbon‑cutting ceremony in Wichita Falls, Texas, April 29, 2026. The creation of the MEC highlighted the collaborative effort between Sheppard Air Force Base, MSU, and community partners to create a dedicated academic hub that will support and expand educational opportunities for Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9649136
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-GJ229-1205
|Resolution:
|5148x3432
|Size:
|3.61 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony
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