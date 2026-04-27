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    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

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    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony

    SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel 

    82nd Training Wing

    From front, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Rey Schultz, 82nd Training Wing command chief, and U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd TRW commander, tour the new Midwestern State University Military Education Center following the ribbon‑cutting ceremony in Wichita Falls, Texas, April 29, 2026. The creation of the MEC highlighted the collaborative effort between Sheppard Air Force Base, MSU, and community partners to create a dedicated academic hub that will support and expand educational opportunities for Airmen and families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2026
    Date Posted: 04.29.2026 18:05
    Photo ID: 9649136
    VIRIN: 260429-F-GJ229-1205
    Resolution: 5148x3432
    Size: 3.61 MB
    Location: SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony
    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony
    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony
    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony
    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony

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    Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony

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    Sheppard Air Force Base
    AETC
    MEC
    82nd TRW

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