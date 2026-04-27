U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Filcek, 82nd Training Wing commander, shares remarks during the ribbon‑cutting ceremony for the Midwestern State University Military Education Center in Wichita Falls, Texas, April 29, 2026. Filcek highlighted how the center strengthens the partnership between Sheppard Air Force Base, MSU, and the Wichita Falls community while supporting local families and reinforcing their shared commitment to developing Airmen who contribute to the region and the nation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jesse Nagel)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.29.2026 18:05
|Photo ID:
|9649122
|VIRIN:
|260429-F-GJ229-1108
|Resolution:
|5447x3631
|Size:
|4.21 MB
|Location:
|SHEPPARD AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Jesse Nagel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Building Opportunity: MSU and Sheppard AFB Unveil Military Education Center in Ribbon‑Cutting Ceremony
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