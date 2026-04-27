Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose | 260409-N-IX644-1018 (April 9, 2026) BETHESDA, Md. U.S. Navy Capt. Shauna O'Sullivan, Navy Medicine recruiting and retention lead, presents a brief about graduate medical education during the Inaugural Navy Medicine Education Leadership Summit at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) in Bethesda, Maryland. The summit aims to provide academic leaders with a unique, high-level overview of the strategic challenges and groundbreaking opportunities within Navy Medicine for future military healthcare professionals. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose) see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va.– In a landmark event to shape the future of military healthcare, Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, acting Surgeon General of the Navy and chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, hosted the Inaugural Navy Medicine Educational Leadership Summit, April 8-9, 2026. The summit convened senior leaders from renowned academic institutions across the National Capital Region to provide a high-level overview of the strategic challenges and groundbreaking opportunities available for the next generation of healthcare professionals in the U.S. Navy. “The drive to provide the best possible care is a value Navy Medicine shares with the civilian healthcare community,” explained Freedman. “A partnership with us represents a unique and powerful opportunity for your institutions and your students.” The primary goal of this event is to strengthen the vital partnership between Navy Medicine and the nation's leading academic centers. By engaging with medical academia, aspiring medical professionals, and key community stakeholders, the Navy aims to increase Americans’ awareness and knowledge of its critical medical mission. Our mission requires medical professionals of the highest caliber,” said Capt. Shauna O’Sullivan, the BUMED recruiting and retention lead. “Operating in a region so rich with academic excellence gives us a vital opportunity to build relationships that directly enhance the skill, expertise, and readiness of our entire medical force." This summit builds upon a century-long tradition of collaboration. The Navy first partnered with civilian universities like the University of Minnesota to train hospital corpsmen during World War I. This legacy continued with the establishment of the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) and the Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP) in the 1970s, which remain the primary pathways for physicians entering the Navy today. Dr. Elizabeth Powell, Associate Professor at Emergency Medicine and Surgery at the University of Maryland School of Medicine, said, "It was an honor to participate in such a great event at the Navy Medicine Educational Leadership Summit. The summit highlighted the importance of strong military–civilian partnerships in advancing the mission of Navy Medicine, and I look forward to future opportunities for collaboration." Attendees at the summit include representatives from:

George Washington University

Georgetown University

Mary Washington University

Marymount University

Meritus School of Osteopathic Medicine

Johns Hopkins University

The Catholic University of America

Trinity Washington University

University of Maryland

Our mission requires medical professionals of the highest caliber,” said Capt. Shauna O’Sullivan, the BUMED recruiting and retention lead. “Operating in a region so rich with academic excellence gives us a vital opportunity to build relationships that directly enhance the skill, expertise, and readiness of our entire medical force." A key highlight of the summit was a visit to the Val G. Hemming Simulation Center at USUHS. There, academic leaders witnessed firsthand how Navy Medicine prepares its personnel for complex medical scenarios. The "SimCenter" is a state-of-the-art facility that delivers over 38,000 hours of instruction annually using a combination of simulated patients, high-fidelity mannequins, and virtual reality trainers. Cmdr. Brandi Gibson, a certified neonatal nurse assigned to U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, said, “High-fidelity simulations build the muscle memory our teams need to act with confidence and precision in a real crisis. We train for the fight, so our Navy Medicine teams are ready to save lives without hesitating.” The summit serves as a powerful reminder of the diverse and rewarding careers available within Navy Medicine, which boasts over 200 medical specialties across six distinct corps. “Navy Medicine has taken me to places I didn’t know were possible,” continued Gibson. “I received clinical experience in Med-Surg and neonatal care, I was able to obtain my doctorate degree while in DUINS [Duty Under Instruction], and I grew as a leader, all while serving in the Navy.”

To attract top talent, the Navy offers a robust portfolio of scholarship and accession programs, including:

Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps (NROTC)

Health Professions Scholarship Program (HPSP)

Health Services Collegiate Program (HSCP)

Financial Assistance Program (FAP)

Residency to Direct Accession Programs

These initiatives are designed to remove financial barriers and create clear pathways for those inspired to serve. This summit is a critical step in making that investment, ensuring that since our nation's founding, Navy Medicine will continue its legacy of safeguarding the combat care and operational readiness of America's warfighters for generations to come. “Navy Medicine is more than a career path, it is an honorable calling to serve, to lead, and to innovate,” concluded Freedman. “This opportunity was a transparent look into the extraordinary educational paths and career opportunities for aspiring young professionals who are a critical link to our future.” The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters.