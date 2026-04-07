Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit

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260409-N-IX644-1033 (April 9, 2026) SILVER SPRING, Md. Betsy Weissbord, a medical illustrator at the Hybrid Lab Immersive Environment, presents a book of medical temporary tattoos for high-fidelity medical training during the Inaugural Navy Medicine Education Leadership Summit in Silver Spring, Maryland. The summit aims to provide academic leaders with a unique, high-level overview of the strategic challenges and groundbreaking opportunities within Navy Medicine for future military healthcare professionals. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)