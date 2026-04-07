Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit

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260409-N-IX644-1050 (April 9, 2026) SILVER SPRING, Md. U.S. Navy Cmdr. Orlando Cabrera, center, assigned to the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED), asks a question during a tour of the Clinical Skills Lab at the Val G. Hemming Simulation Center during the Inaugural Navy Medicine Education Leadership Summit in Silver Spring, Maryland. The summit aims to provide academic leaders with a unique, high-level overview of the strategic challenges and groundbreaking opportunities within Navy Medicine for future military healthcare professionals. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)