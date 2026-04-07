Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit

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260409-N-IX644-1014 (April 9, 2026) BETHESDA, Md. U.S. Navy Capt. Melissa Austin, director, Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (WRNMMC), gives remarks about the hospital’s history during the Inaugural Navy Medicine Education Leadership Summit at WRNMMC in Bethesda, Maryland. The summit aims to provide academic leaders with a unique, high-level overview of the strategic challenges and groundbreaking opportunities within Navy Medicine for future military healthcare professionals. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)