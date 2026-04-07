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    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit [Image 11 of 11]

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    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit

    SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    260409-N-IX644-1062 (April 9, 2026) SILVER SPRING, Md. Fernando Reyes, a 3-D artist working at the Val G. Hemming Simulation Center, gives a demonstration of the Wide Area Virtual Environment (WAVE), during the Inaugural Navy Medicine Education Leadership Summit in Silver Spring, Maryland. The summit aims to provide academic leaders with a unique, high-level overview of the strategic challenges and groundbreaking opportunities within Navy Medicine for future military healthcare professionals. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 13:27
    Photo ID: 9607610
    VIRIN: 260409-N-IX644-1062
    Resolution: 1080x1512
    Size: 448.24 KB
    Location: SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit
    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit
    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit
    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit
    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit
    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit
    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit
    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit
    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit
    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit
    Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit

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    USUHS
    Navy Medicine (BUMED)
    Uniformed Services University (USU)
    Education Leadership Summit

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