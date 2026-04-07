Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit

260409-N-IX644-1062 (April 9, 2026) SILVER SPRING, Md. Fernando Reyes, a 3-D artist working at the Val G. Hemming Simulation Center, gives a demonstration of the Wide Area Virtual Environment (WAVE), during the Inaugural Navy Medicine Education Leadership Summit in Silver Spring, Maryland. The summit aims to provide academic leaders with a unique, high-level overview of the strategic challenges and groundbreaking opportunities within Navy Medicine for future military healthcare professionals. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 13:27
|Photo ID:
|9607610
|VIRIN:
|260409-N-IX644-1062
|Resolution:
|1080x1512
|Size:
|448.24 KB
|Location:
|SILVER SPRING, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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