Navy Medicine Engages Top Academic Leaders at Inaugural Educational Leadership Summit

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Summit

260409-N-IX644-1021 (April 9, 2026) BETHESDA, Md. Brian Reamy, vice dean, academic affairs and professor of family medicine and medicine, presents a brief about graduate medical education during the Inaugural Navy Medicine Education Leadership Summit at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USUHS) in Bethesda, Maryland. The summit aims to provide academic leaders with a unique, high-level overview of the strategic challenges and groundbreaking opportunities within Navy Medicine for future military healthcare professionals. The Navy Medicine Enterprise's 44,000+ talented and ready forces optimize health readiness, deliver quality healthcare, and provide global expeditionary medical support to warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)