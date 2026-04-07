USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

Photo By Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio | U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Carter Beswick, a Wings of Blue parachutist, maneuvers during a demonstration jump at FIDAE in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The Wings of Blue team represents the next generation of Air Force leaders, showcasing discipline and skill while strengthening international partnerships through engagement at premier events like FIDAE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio) see less | View Image Page

SANTIAGO, Chile – The U.S. Air Force Academy’s parachute team, Wings of Blue, represented the team’s core values on a different continent during the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) 2026 in Santiago, Chile, from April 7-12, 2026.

The primary mission of the Wings of Blue, which falls under the 98th Flying Training Squadron, is to run the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Basic Freefall Parachuting course. Cadets first try out for the Wings of Green team at the beginning of their sophomore year, graduating after a year to Wings of Blue. There are two teams—one for performances, one for competitions—that both travel around the world to represent the Academy and the Air Force to different audiences.

The Wings of Blue have participated in FIDAE several times, including the last iteration in 2024. The biennial event, hosted by the Chilean air force (FACh), is the largest trade show for air, space and defense industries in Latin America. The U.S. Air Force has participated since the event began as a way to enhance interoperability, exchange operational expertise and build the relationships that enable a coordinated response to shared challenges.

According to U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Nick Burke, 98th FTS commander, participating in FIDAE gives cadets a chance to learn about other cultures, which will enable them to become more well-rounded officers, while strengthening relationships with key regional partners.

“We’ve been supporting FIDAE for multiple iterations, and to keep that relationship going is huge,” Burke said. “Is an area of the world that continues to have strategic importance, so, if we can keep those avenues open, not only through a fun exhibition but also peer-to-peer interaction, it’s a huge benefit.”

U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Avah Beikirch has been on the team for three years, with plans to graduate in May and continue on to pilot training. She had never skydived before trying out, but now she has more than 600 jumps to her name. With the team, she has traveled to places as diverse as New Jersey and Japan, but this is the first time she has come to Chile.

She said she values the chance to work with the Chilean air force and its parachuting team, the Boinas Azules.

“It’s awesome to interact with them, and build those lasting relationships, and work with their team,” Beikirch said. “It’s been super cool to see how they interact and what they do for their demonstrations. Some of the techniques they use are taught by some of our instructors who have been to Chile in the past, so them incorporating some of the techniques we use is pretty cool to see in person.”

This year, the Wings of Blue team executed several drops in front of an estimated 100,000 people throughout the two-day public event.

For fellow three-year team member and future pilot, U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Gunnar Kvistad, meeting some of the people who watch the jumps—plus interacting with service members from other units and even other countries—is one of the highlights of FIDAE.

“When we landed from our second jump, the Chilean team was all there standing there clapping for us, and when we walked out of our tent, everyone was giving us high fives, wanting to come up and take pictures with us,” he said. “[Then later], we were with the Texas Air National Guard in their plane during tours, letting people try on parachutes and telling them about what we do. It was really cool to see all the little kids come up who can barely hold up the parachute, smiling as hard as they can.”