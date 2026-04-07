U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tripp Johnson, Wings of Blue commander, lands after a parachute demonstration during FIDAE in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. U.S. presence at FIDAE reinforces long-standing defense cooperation with Chile, promoting collaboration in areas such as humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9609262
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-AD704-1221
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|997.16 KB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
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