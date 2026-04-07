USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tripp Johnson, Wings of Blue commander, lands after a parachute demonstration during FIDAE in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. U.S. presence at FIDAE reinforces long-standing defense cooperation with Chile, promoting collaboration in areas such as humanitarian assistance and disaster response. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)