U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tripp Johnson, Wings of Blue commander, lands following a parachute demonstration during FIDAE in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The demonstration underscores the professionalism and precision of U.S. Air Force personnel while supporting international engagement through aerial demonstration and outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9609261
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-AD704-1219
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|1.08 MB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
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