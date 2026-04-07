USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Tripp Johnson, Wings of Blue commander, lands following a parachute demonstration during FIDAE in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The demonstration underscores the professionalism and precision of U.S. Air Force personnel while supporting international engagement through aerial demonstration and outreach. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)