U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Carter Beswick, a Wings of Blue parachutist, maneuvers during a demonstration jump at FIDAE in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The Wings of Blue team represents the next generation of Air Force leaders, showcasing discipline and skill while strengthening international partnerships through engagement at premier events like FIDAE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.11.2026 17:50
|Photo ID:
|9609263
|VIRIN:
|260411-F-AD704-1245
|Resolution:
|3000x1998
|Size:
|485.53 KB
|Location:
|SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026
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