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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership [Image 3 of 5]

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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership

    SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CHILE

    04.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio 

    Air Forces Southern

    U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Carter Beswick, a Wings of Blue parachutist, maneuvers during a demonstration jump at FIDAE in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The Wings of Blue team represents the next generation of Air Force leaders, showcasing discipline and skill while strengthening international partnerships through engagement at premier events like FIDAE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2026
    Date Posted: 04.11.2026 17:50
    Photo ID: 9609263
    VIRIN: 260411-F-AD704-1245
    Resolution: 3000x1998
    Size: 485.53 KB
    Location: SANTIAGO, REGIóN METROPOLITANA DE SANTIAGO, CL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Samantha Melecio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership
    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

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    USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

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    TAGS

    Wings of Blue
    SOUTHCOM
    AFSOUTH
    Air Show
    FIDAE 2026

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