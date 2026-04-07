USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership

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U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Carter Beswick, a Wings of Blue parachutist, maneuvers during a demonstration jump at FIDAE in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The Wings of Blue team represents the next generation of Air Force leaders, showcasing discipline and skill while strengthening international partnerships through engagement at premier events like FIDAE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)