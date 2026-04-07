USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership

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U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Carter Beswick, a Wings of Blue parachutist, adjusts his equipment following a demonstration jump from a Texas Air National Guard HC-130 Combat King II during FIDAE in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. Events like FIDAE provide a platform for the United States to demonstrate rapid global mobility capabilities and strengthen defense partnerships with Chile and other allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)