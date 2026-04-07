USAFA Wings of Blue Showcase Precision, Partnership during FIDAE 2026

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U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Carter Beswick, a Wings of Blue parachutist, adjusts his gear after a demonstration jump from a Texas Air National Guard HC-130 Combat King II during the Feria Internacional del Aire y del Espacio (FIDAE) in Santiago, Chile, April 11, 2026. The Wings of Blue serve as ambassadors of the U.S. Air Force, building international relationships and inspiring future generations through aerial demonstration and engagement at events like FIDAE. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Samantha Melecio)