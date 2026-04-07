Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits Ebbing ANGB

Photo By Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt | Maj. Nathan Sosebee, the 188th Security Forces Squadron commander, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, the Arkansas Adjutant General, who was with Gen. Steven Nordhaus, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and the Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) John T. Raines, as they toured key facilities and received mission briefings at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. on April 9, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt | Maj. Nathan Sosebee, the 188th Security Forces Squadron commander, shakes hands with...... read more read more

EBBING AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ark. — Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visited Ebbing Air National Guard Base on April 9, 2026, to gain a deeper understanding of the installation’s diverse mission set and its contributions to national defense.

“The opportunity to host the Chief of the National Guard Bureau here at Ebbing speaks volumes about the impact our Airmen are making every day,” said Col. Jonathan Esparza, 188th Wing commander. “Our team is executing complex missions across multiple domains while building strong partnerships with active-duty forces and international allies. This visit highlights the trust placed in our Airmen and the critical role they play in national defense.”

Ebbing continues to draw senior leader attention due to its expanding role in national security and its ability to successfully integrate new and evolving missions. The installation is home to the 188th Wing, whose primary mission focuses on remotely piloted aircraft operations, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and targeting.

Ebbing also hosts an active-duty mission through the 85th Fighter Group, which leads the Foreign Military Sales program and provides F-35 training to U.S. partner nations. This partnership makes Ebbing the first Air National Guard installation to host a permanent active-duty mission of this kind, further solidifying its strategic importance.

*“*Our Airmen have embraced the challenges that come with growth and change,” Esparza said. “They continue to execute their mission at a high level while adapting to new requirements, infrastructure changes, and the integration of active-duty personnel and international partners. Their professionalism and resilience are what make this mission successful.”

During the visit, Nordhaus received mission briefings, participated in a walking tour of key facilities, and met with Airmen supporting both the 188th Wing and Foreign Military Sales missions.

Esparza emphasized the importance of the visit and the lasting impression of Ebbing’s mission.

“I hope Gen. Nordhaus leaves with a clear understanding of the capability, innovation, and dedication of our Airmen,” he said. “Ebbing is a place where missions evolve, partnerships strengthen, and Airmen rise to meet every challenge. That’s what sets this installation apart.”