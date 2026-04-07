Chief of NGB Visits Ebbing ANGB

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Maj. Nathan Sosebee, the 188th Security Forces Squadron commander, briefs Gen. Steven Nordhaus, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and the Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) John T. Raines, as they toured key facilities and received mission briefings at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. on April 9, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt)