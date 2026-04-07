CNGB Visits Ebbing ANGB

U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark., on April 9, 2026. During his visit, Nordhaus received mission briefings, toured key facilities, and engaged with Airmen supporting the 188th Wing and the Foreign Military Sales mission. General Nordhaus chatted with several of the foreign military liaisons during the visit.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.10.2026 08:00
|Photo ID:
|9606957
|VIRIN:
|040926-Z-IN195-1016
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.07 MB
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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