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    CNGB Visits Ebbing ANGB

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    CNGB Visits Ebbing ANGB

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven Nordhaus, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark., on April 9, 2026. During his visit, Nordhaus received mission briefings, toured key facilities, and engaged with Airmen supporting the 188th Wing and the Foreign Military Sales mission. General Nordhaus chatted with several of the foreign military liaisons during the visit.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.10.2026 08:00
    Photo ID: 9606957
    VIRIN: 040926-Z-IN195-1016
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.07 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CNGB Visits Ebbing ANGB, by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    TAGS

    foreign military sales
    FMS
    Nordhaus
    188th Wing
    Ebbing

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