(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of NGB Visits Ebbing ANGB [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Chief of NGB Visits Ebbing ANGB

    ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt 

    188th Wing

    Maj. Nathan Sosebee, the 188th Security Forces Squadron commander, shakes hands with Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, the Arkansas Adjutant General, who was with Gen. Steven Nordhaus, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and the Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) John T. Raines, as they toured key facilities and received mission briefings at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. on April 9, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 16:58
    Photo ID: 9606122
    VIRIN: 260409-Z-IN195-1013
    Resolution: 2858x4000
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of NGB Visits Ebbing ANGB [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of NGB Visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB Visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB Visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB Visits Ebbing ANGB

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits Ebbing ANGB

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SFS
    Nordhaus
    188th Wing
    Ebbing
    security forces
    Bridges

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery