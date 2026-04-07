Maj. Nathan Sosebee, the 188th Security Forces Squadron commander, briefs Gen. Steven Nordhaus, the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, and the Senior Enlisted Advisor (SEA) John T. Raines, and Brig. Gen. Chad Bridges, the Arkansas Adjutant General, as they toured key facilities and received mission briefings at Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Ark. on April 9, 2026. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 16:58
|Photo ID:
|9606120
|VIRIN:
|260409-Z-IN195-1012
|Resolution:
|2857x4000
|Size:
|2.6 MB
|Location:
|ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of NGB Visits Ebbing ANGB [Image 4 of 4], by Maj. Jennifer Gerhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits Ebbing ANGB
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