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    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB [Image 12 of 12]

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    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB

    FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jessica Wilson 

    188th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, April 9, 2026. During his visit, Nordhaus received mission briefings, toured key facilities, and engaged with Airmen supporting the 188th Wing and the Foreign Military Sales mission, highlighting the installation’s critical role in national defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sergeant Jessica Wilson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2026
    Date Posted: 04.09.2026 16:49
    Photo ID: 9606103
    VIRIN: 260409-Z-UU583-1015
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.55 MB
    Location: FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB
    Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB

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    TAGS

    #Ebbing; #188thWG; #Nordhaus; #AirNationalGuard; #NationalGuard

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