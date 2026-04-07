Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB

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U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, April 9, 2026. During his visit, Nordhaus received mission briefings, toured key facilities, and engaged with Airmen supporting the 188th Wing and the Foreign Military Sales mission, highlighting the installation’s critical role in national defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sergeant Jessica Wilson)