U.S. Air Force Gen. Steven S. Nordhaus, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits Ebbing Air National Guard Base, Arkansas, April 9, 2026. During his visit, Nordhaus received mission briefings, toured key facilities, and engaged with Airmen supporting the 188th Wing and the Foreign Military Sales mission, highlighting the installation’s critical role in national defense. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sergeant Jessica Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2026
|Date Posted:
|04.09.2026 16:49
|Photo ID:
|9606103
|VIRIN:
|260409-Z-UU583-1015
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|9.55 MB
|Location:
|FORT SMITH, ARKANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief of NGB visits Ebbing ANGB [Image 12 of 12], by MSgt Jessica Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits Ebbing ANGB
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