Navy Commissions Submarine USS Massachusetts (SSN 798)

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Lucas Hastings | The USS Constitution sails past the Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) during Massachusetts’ commissioning in Boston, on March 28th, 2026. Massachusetts is the newest fast-attack submarine and the fifth U.S. Navy vessel to bear the name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas J. Hastings) see less | View Image Page

BOSTON — March 28, 2026 — The Navy commissioned the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) in a traditional ceremony held March 28 at Boston Harbor.

The ceremony culminated a years-long process to bring Massachusetts into service. It is the fifth U.S. Navy vessel named after the commonwealth of Massachusetts, following the most recent, USS Massachusetts (BB 59), a South Dakota-class fast battleship that participated in nearly every major Pacific campaign from 1943 to 1945 and earned 11 battle stars for its World War II service.

Cmdr. Michael Siedsma, Massachusetts’ commanding officer, spoke proudly of his crew's efforts. "To the crew, the plankowners, the Iron Patriots of the USS Massachusetts, we did it," Siedsma declared. "Your hard work and unshakable dedication is evident. I am amazed and humbled by what we have accomplished."

Sheryl Sandberg, the ship’s sponsor and co-founder of Sandberg Bernthal Venture Partners, gave the traditional order to "man our ship and bring her to life." The crew responded, "Aye aye, ma’am," before ceremonially running aboard the submarine.

Sandberg also reflected on the Navy's enduring legacy, asking, "In three months, our nation will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. But as many of you here know, the Navy already celebrated this milestone last October. What does that tell us? It tells us: We don’t have a Navy because we have a country; we have a country because we had a Navy!"

Following the hoisting of the colors and commissioning pennant, Adm. William Houston, director of Naval Reactors, highlighted the crew’s hard work and the unit’s role in national defense, saying, "Massachusetts is playing an incredible role in our security," Houston said. "Your crew represents the best that our Navy and our nation has. You train relentlessly to bring this warship to life and earned the trust placed on you."

Other speakers at the ceremony included David Denton, general counsel of the Navy, who delivered the principal address; Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey; U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton; and Kari Wilkinson, president of Newport News Shipbuilding.

Massachusetts (SSN 798) is the seventh Block IV Virginia-class submarine, built under a teaming agreement between General Dynamics Electric Boat and HII-Newport News Shipbuilding. The submarine was christened at the Newport News Shipbuilding yard in Newport News, Va., May 6, 2023, and is the 12th Virginia-class submarine delivered by the shipyard.

As it joins the fleet, Massachusetts (SSN 798) brings significant warfighting capability, underscoring the nation’s asymmetrical advantage at sea. Virginia-class fast attack submarines have enhanced stealth, sophisticated surveillance capabilities and special warfare enhancements that enable them to meet the Navy’s multi-mission requirements.

Each Virginia-class submarine is 7,800 tons and 377 feet in length and has a beam of 34 feet. It is designed with a reactor plant that will not require refueling during the planned life of the ship, reducing lifecycle costs while increasing underway time.

The commissioning of the USS Massachusetts underscores the Navy's commitment to building America’s Golden Fleet. For 250 years, American naval power has projected strength globally. That mission continues – and intensifies. We operate forward 24/7, 365 days a year. This operational tempo demands continuous capability delivery, and the Golden Fleet is our answer.