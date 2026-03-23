USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston

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Mrs. Sheryl Sandberg, ship sponsor of Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Massachusetts (SSN 798), left, high fives Sailors assigned to Massachusetts as they man the ship during Massachusetts’ commissioning ceremony in Boston, on March 28th, 2026. Massachusetts is the newest fast-attack submarine and the fifth U.S. Navy vessel to bear the name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas J. Hastings)