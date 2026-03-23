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    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston [Image 13 of 13]

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    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lucas Hastings 

    Submarine Readiness Squadron (SRS) 32

    Mrs. Sheryl Sandberg, ship sponsor of Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Massachusetts (SSN 798), left, high fives Sailors assigned to Massachusetts as they man the ship during Massachusetts’ commissioning ceremony in Boston, on March 28th, 2026. Massachusetts is the newest fast-attack submarine and the fifth U.S. Navy vessel to bear the name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas J. Hastings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.28.2026
    Date Posted: 03.28.2026 16:23
    Photo ID: 9588797
    VIRIN: 260328-N-TV979-1925
    Resolution: 2048x1276
    Size: 559.46 KB
    Location: BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Lucas Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston
    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston
    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston
    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston
    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston
    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston
    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston
    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston
    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston
    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston
    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston
    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston
    USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston

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    Commissioning Ceremony
    USS Constitiution
    USS Massachusetts
    Boston

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