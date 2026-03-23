Mrs. Sheryl Sandberg, ship sponsor of Virginia-class nuclear-powered fast-attack submarine USS Massachusetts (SSN 798), left, high fives Sailors assigned to Massachusetts as they man the ship during Massachusetts’ commissioning ceremony in Boston, on March 28th, 2026. Massachusetts is the newest fast-attack submarine and the fifth U.S. Navy vessel to bear the name. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Lucas J. Hastings)
|Date Taken:
|03.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2026 16:23
|Photo ID:
|9588797
|VIRIN:
|260328-N-TV979-1925
|Resolution:
|2048x1276
|Size:
|559.46 KB
|Location:
|BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US
|Web Views:
|23
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Massachusetts (SSN 798) is Commissioned in Boston [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Lucas Hastings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Navy Commissions Submarine USS Massachusetts (SSN 798)
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