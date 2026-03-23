U.S.-Philippine Workshop Strengthens Crisis Response Coordination Across Government and International Partners

Photo By Steve Castonguay | Participants conduct a tabletop exercise simulating a crisis resulting in mass cross border displacement of people during a civil-military crisis response workshop in Clark Freeport and Economic Zone, Philippines, March 26, 2026. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance partnered with Office of Civil Defense to conduct the workshop to provide academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (Photo by Stephane Castonguay) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Steve Castonguay | Participants conduct a tabletop exercise simulating a crisis resulting in mass cross...... read more read more

Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone, Philippines (March 26, 2026) — More than 80 senior representatives from across the Philippine government, international organizations, and the U.S. government convened this week for a high-level workshop focused on strengthening coordination in disaster and human-induced crisis response.

Hosted by the United States Indo-Pacific Command’s Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance (CFE-DM) in partnership with the Philippines’ Office of Civil Defense (OCD), the workshop brought together an unprecedented cross-section of decision-makers to address complex emergency scenarios and improve whole-of-government and international coordination.

Philippine participants included the Office of Civil Defense, Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Department of Foreign Affairs, Philippine National Police, National Security Council, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of National Defense, and Department of Social Welfare and Development.

U.S. Embassy representatives also participated alongside key international partners, including the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, International Committee of the Red Cross, World Food Programme, International Organization for Migration, and the UNHC.

The Philippine delegation was led by Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, Special Envoy of the President for Disaster Risk Reduction and Management, underscoring the national priority placed on strengthening crisis coordination.

During the opening ceremony, OCD Undersecretary Harold Cabreres challenged participants to candidly examine coordination gaps and identify practical mechanisms to improve response during both natural disasters and human-induced crises.

“The work we do this week together will help ensure that in times of crisis, affected communities do not face uncertainty alone, but are met by partners prepared to act with unity, purpose, and humanity,” said Steve Castonguay, Deputy Director of CFE-DM.

Throughout the workshop, Philippine agencies and international organizations delivered expert briefings on operational frameworks, international norms, and real-world response experiences.

U.S. Embassy representative Joseph Curry provided an overview of the U.S. disaster response framework.

Participants also examined case studies including the 2017 Marawi Siege and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, drawing lessons on coordination in complex, high-stakes environments.

A two-part tabletop exercise served as the capstone event, challenging participants to coordinate responses first to a major natural disaster and then to a human-induced crisis resulting in widespread displacement.

The exercise highlighted both strengths and areas for improvement in interagency and international coordination.

Distinguished by its scale, candor, and depth of participation, the workshop marked the most comprehensive engagement of its kind conducted by CFE-DM in the Philippines.

Participants engaged in frank, solutions-oriented dialogue, reinforcing a shared commitment to strengthening partnerships and ensuring more effective, coordinated responses to future crises.