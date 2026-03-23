Michael Wylie, an advisor with the Center for Excellence in Disaster Engagement and Humanitarian Assistance, gives remarks during a civil-military crisis response workshop in Clark Freeport and Economic Zone, Philippines, March 25, 2026. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance partnered with Office of Civil Defense to conduct the workshop to provide academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2026 23:31
|Photo ID:
|9586581
|VIRIN:
|260325-M-GA002-1480
|Resolution:
|6139x4385
|Size:
|9.77 MB
|Location:
|CLARK FREEPORT AND ECONOMIC ZONE, PH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.