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    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop [Image 1 of 14]

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    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop

    CLARK FREEPORT AND ECONOMIC ZONE, PHILIPPINES

    03.24.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong 

    Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance

    Michael Wylie, an advisor with the Center for Excellence in Disaster Engagement and Humanitarian Assistance, gives remarks during a civil-military crisis response workshop in Clark Freeport and Economic Zone, Philippines, March 25, 2026. The Center for Excellence in Disaster Management and Humanitarian Assistance partnered with Office of Civil Defense to conduct the workshop to provide academic research, civil-military coordination training, and operational insights to support decision making before, during, and after crises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Godfrey Ampong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2026
    Date Posted: 03.26.2026 23:31
    Photo ID: 9586581
    VIRIN: 260325-M-GA002-1480
    Resolution: 6139x4385
    Size: 9.77 MB
    Location: CLARK FREEPORT AND ECONOMIC ZONE, PH
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop
    U.S. personnel, Philippine Officials, host civil-military crisis response workshop

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    AFP
    Disaster Management
    INDOPACOM
    Philippines
    Humanitarian

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